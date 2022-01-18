Jimmy Kimmel has waded into the one-sided feud between Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and comedian Pete Davidson.

Over the weekend, a leaked track emerged that appeared to show Ye threatening to “beat” Davidson over his relationship with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye apparently raps on the song.

West was in a near-fatal car crash in 2002 after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. The rapper had to have his jaw wired shut after the accident.

“You know this reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg. Do you remember that?” Kimmel joked in the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Can you imagine you’re minding your own business at home and suddenly Kanye attacks you?” he asked his live audience. “I mean, he has done that to me, but can you imagine?”

He added: “Ariana Grande wrote a song about him, now Kanye’s got a song. He’s just one Taylor Swift away from the heartbreak trifecta right now.”

Kimmel also mocked Ye’s name change, which he made legally last year, remarking that it “sounds like a cheer”.

Ye and Kardashian married in 2014, with Kardashian filing for divorce in February 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences”. The former couple have four children together.

Ye is currently dating Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.