Joaquin Phoenix recalls Lady Gaga’s ‘exciting’ first reaction to his singing

Lady Gaga apparently had a strong reaction to Joaquin Phoenix singing in Joker: Folie à Deux, the musical sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film, Joker.

Phoenix returns to his Oscar-winning title role as Joker/Arthur Fleck, while Gaga is set to make her debut as Lee/Harley Quinn.

Recalling what it was like singing in front of the Grammy-winning singer, Phoenix told Empire magazine: “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting and made me feel confident.”

He said that he and Gaga were able to find a creative harmony, and that the “Applause” singer was always very encouraging.

Scenes where Joker sings were born from Phillips’ remark from the first film that Arthur “has music in him”.

“It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes,” Phoenix said. “Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio.

“He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song.”

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in a still from the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ trailer ( AP )

He admitted that duetting with Gaga, a professional artist, could be “uncomfortable” but “also very exciting”.

Gaga has won praise for her turns in blockbuster films including 2018’s A Star is Born, for which she won an Oscar for the original song “Shallow” and was also nominated for Best Actress.

She received mixed reviews for her performance in the 2021 biographical crime drama House of Gucci, with critics praising her acting but throwing doubt on her Italian accent.

Joker followed aspiring comedian and part-time clown Arthur Fleck, who falls into a mental decline as he is rejected by his colleagues, romantic interests and society.

From this, his violent alter-ego Joker emerges and goes onto become an anti-hero in Gotham City amid unrest over the glaring divide between the rich and poor.

The first trailer for Joker 2 was unveiled in April, and stunned fans due to an “unexpected” cameo.

Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker’ ( AP )

Phillip’s sequel will follow Joker as he continues his reign of chaos and terror in Gotham, with Gaga’s Harley Quinn by his side.

At the end of the trailer, Harley visits Joker in prison, when she whispers, “I want to see the real you”, and draws a red lipstick smile on the glass visitation booth partition.

Fleck then moves his face to align his lips with the lipstick drawing, and grins.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for release in cinemas on 4 October, exactly five years since the original film’s debut.