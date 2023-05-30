Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is “officially back” with the band after taking a break for his mental health.

The musician made the decision to leave the group in January, explaining to fans at the time: “I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.”

Trohman, a founding member of the rock band, promised fans that he would “absolutely” be back, and on Monday (29 May) announced his return on Instagram.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back!” the 38-year-old wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

Trohman also expressed gratitude for the rock band’s long-time guitar tech Ben Young, who “stepped up and filled in” for him during his break.

“He is a true gentleman and a scholar,” Trohman continued. “I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

Explaining his decision to leave the group in January, Trohman said that his “mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years”.

His exit came ahead of the release of the “Thnks fr the Mmrs” band’s eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust.

In an earlier interview with The Independent, band members Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump spoke about overcoming addiction and their own personal struggles with mental health.

Reflecting on his life after getting clean, Wentz said: “When you’re numbing yourself, you miss out on a lot of the bad stuff, but you also miss out on a lot of the good stuff.”

Trohman co-founded Fall Out Boy in 2001 with bandmate and lead singer Wentz.