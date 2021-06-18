John Legend has revealed that his wife Chrissy Teigen is “doing great” amid the scandal surrounding accusations of bullying made against her.

In a video posted by TMZ, the 42-year-old singer was seen being asked how his wife was doing after all the criticism.

“She’s doing great,” Legend responds.

Teigen became embroiled in controversy after resurfaced social media posts allegedly showed her sending abusive messages about fellow celebrities including model Courtney Stodden and Lindsay Lohan.

The posts came to light after Stodden’s interview with the Daily Beast, where they accused Teigen of harassing them online. Among the alleged messages was one that said: “I can’t wait for you to die.”

On Monday (14 June), Teigen shared a lengthy apology to Medium, where she reflected on her past “awful tweets” and revealed that she feels a “crushing weight of regret” over them.

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” Teigen wrote. “I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’”

Following her brief return to Twitter, which comes a month after the Cravings author previously apologised to Stodden in a Twitter thread on 12 May, Legend retweeted his wife’s message and included a line from her Medium apology that read: “We are all more than our worst moments.”

Also on Monday (14 June), designer Michael Costello also opened up about feeling “traumatised, depressed” and having “thoughts of suicide” after alleged bullying by Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose.

“For the past seven years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma,” the fashion designer, 38, wrote in an Instagram post, admitting that he was scared of sharing his experience with anyone for fear of losing his most profitable relationships, friends, and allies, and “of being blacklisted even more by the power elites who run the industry”.

Costello referenced an alleged 2014 comment by Teigen in which she called him a “racist” for allegedly using the n-word in a post that he said was fake.

“She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down,” he said.

He also claimed that for the next few years, he was pulled off jobs at the last minute and had mutual friends telling him that Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose are going “out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them”.

On Tuesday (15 June), in a statement reported by ET Online, Costello revealed that he is still waiting to hear from the 35-year-old model and TV personality, after she said she was reaching out to apologise to individuals.

“We must show through actions that we have changed. After all, actions speak much louder than a 10-minute apology written on notepad,” Costello said in a reference to Teigen’s recent public apology for harassing Stodden.

The designer added that he is “not out for revenge” and that he is still “waiting for Chrissy Teigen and anyone who bullied me to reach out to me.”