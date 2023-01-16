John Lydon on verge of tears on GMB as he explains story behind Eurovision song

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Lydon was on the verge of tears while talking to Good Morning Britain hosts about ​his Eurovision song contest submission.

Last week, the ex Sex Pistols singer announced that he will compete with his band Public Image Ltd against other entrants, for the chance to represent Ireland in the contest.

His new ballad, “Hawaii” is a love letter to his wife Nora who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Lydon and Nora have been married for over 40 years.

“This TV show in Ireland has nominated me out of some 200 contestants with this song to go forward into the Eurovision” Lydon told GMB while being interviewed on the show on Monday (16 January).

“I would have to be voted [through] from this show before I actually got into the Euro’,” he explained.

“But win, lose or draw, if I’m bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s, that’s a win and a win and a win,” he said. “[It’s] such a debilitating thing to watch my wife suffer and have to go through.”

“More power to the Irish for giving me the respect here,” he said, referring to his nomination by the country. Lydon grew up in North London, but his mother and father are from Ireland.

“It brings tears to my eyes even thinking about performing it live, because I’ll be away from her,” he said. “But I have to do that.”

John Lydon and his wife Nora have been married for over 40 years (getty)

Lydon will compete with Public Image Ltd in a televised competition to represent Ireand on Friday 3 February on Ireland’s Late Late Show.

Public Image Ltd formed in 1978 after the Sex Pistols broke up. Lydon has been the only consistent member of the band.

The tender new song features lyrics such as: “Don’t fly too soon / No need to cry in pain / You are loved.”

The Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Liverpool this year, will run from 9 May to 13 May 2023.