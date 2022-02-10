John Mayer stops concert to help ‘unconscious’ woman in crowd
‘I’m going to step off the stage for a moment,’ said the concerned musician
John Mayer stopped his concert on Wednesday 9 February out of concern that a woman had apparently passed out in the audience.
The musician was performing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles when the incident took place.
According to PageSix, Mayer was performing his 2006 track “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” when he stopped and spoke to the woman to see if they were alright.
“Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert,” he asked the audience.
“I’m going to step off the stage for a moment,” he said, as the lights came up.
Officials attended the scene as the crowd parted so the woman could be escorted out in a wheelchair.
“Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK,” Mayer told his fans. “The system works, thank you very much.”
He reportedly received applause from the audience for stopping the show, which resumed shortly after with “Waiting on the World to Change”, which featured on Mayer’s third album Continuum.
The incident comes shortly after pop star Billie Eilish paused her show in Atlanta in order to help a fan who was struggling to breathe.
