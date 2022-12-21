John Mayer reveals who his breakout hit ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’ was about

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

John Mayer has revealed who his breakout single “Your Body Is A Wonderland” was written about.

The single was the fourth track on Mayer’s debut album Room For Squares, released in 2001.

Mayer has famously dated many celebrities over the years, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.

The singer discussed the origins of the song while being interviewed for popular US podcast Call Her Daddy’s Christmas special, which dropped on Tuesday (20 December).

“Your Body Is A Wonderland” came up when host Alex Cooper and Mayer began talking about Mayer’s early years.

Contrary to what people might think, Mayer was quick to set the record straight that the song was not about a celebrity.

“That was about my first girlfriend,” he said of the 2001 hit.

“That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic… I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

Up until now, many had thought the Grammy winning track was about Jennifer Love Hewitt, the actor he was dating around the time of the track’s release.

“No, that’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years. No, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song,” he confirmed.

‘That was about my first girlfriend,’ Mayer said of the 2001 hit (Getty Images)

During the episode, Cooper and Mayer also discussed the singer’s time at school.

“I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer answered, in response to being asked what he was like in school.

“So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there’s like a jocky-ness to me, you know?” he said.

“Like there’s an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school to get it over with. And my life began at three o’clock in the afternoon when I came home and played guitar.”

John Mayer has been releasing music since 1999, when he shared his debut EP Inside Wants Out. His latest album, Sob Rock, was released in 2021.