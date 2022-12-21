Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Damon Albarn has posted a touching piano tribute to Terry Hall of The Specials, who died on Monday (19 December).

The Specials announced that Hall had died at age 63 following a brief illness.

Since the news of Hall’s death broke, tributes have poured in for the frontman. Fellow artists, celebrities and members of the public have all paid their respects.

Now, Damon Albarn has posted his own ode to the late singer.

“Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you,” wrote the Blur frontman on his Instagram page, alongside a video of him covering The Specials’ song, “Friday Night, Saturday Morning”.

In the video, Albarn can be seen facing the camera while playing the piano, with light streaming in from the window behind.

Albarn’s piano tribute is slower and more melancholy than the original version, but instantly recognisable as the 1980 track.

The tender cover has been praised in the comments, one of which is from singer Beck, who wrote: “We love terry”.

‘Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you,’ wrote the Blur frontman (Damon Albarn )

On Monday (19 December) the Coventry two-tone band announced the news in a tweet. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced,” they wrote.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’.”

Alongside the Blur frontman, artists including Elvis Costello, Frank Turner, UB40 and Boy George have also paid their respects to the legendary singer.