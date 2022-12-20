Terry Hall's final performances with The Specials

Terry Hall delighted crowds at Rochester Castle in Kent and the Roundhouse in London in what were some of his last performances with The Specials.

The singer died aged 63 after a short illness on Monday, 19 December, the band announced.

Hall was born in Coventry on 19 March 1959, and went on to join arguably the most influential band in 2-Tone, with their sharp, political lyrics about disenfranchised youth.

Though the band split in 1981, they later reformed, with their 2019 record Encore charting at number one in the UK albums chart.

