Martin Duffy, the musician who played keyboard for the bands Primal Scream and Felt, has died aged 55.

Duffy’s death was confirmed by his former Charlatans bandmate Tim Burgess, who wrote on Twitter: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save the Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend.

“He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

The musician’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Born in Birmingham in 1967, Duffy joined the indie band Felt when he was just 16 in 1985. He was a member of the band until their split four years later.

In the meantime, Duffy had played on Primal Scream’s first two albums, 1987’s Sonic Flower Groove and 1989’s Primal Scream. He joined the rock band as a permanent member in 1989.

After a founding member of The Charlatans, Rob Collins, died in 1996, Duffy played with the band when they supported Oasis at Knebworth that summer. He also contributed to their 1997 album Tellin’ Stories.

Over the years, Duffy also collaborated with artists including Beth Orton, Chemical Brothers, Paul Weller and Jessie Buckley, on the score to the 2018 movie Wild Rose.

He also released a solo album, Assorted Promenades, on Burgess’s O Genesis label in 2014.

Journalist Paul Stokes wrote of Duffy on Twitter: “Martin Duffy made so many important contributions to so many great records. His performance with @thecharlatans at Knebworth in the aftermath of Rob Collins death was a moment of pure emotional brilliance. He will be truly missed.”