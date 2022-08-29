Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.

Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.

“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief appearance.

This week, it was reported that Depp would make a “comeback” appearance at the VMAs.

A source cited as “close” to Depp told The New York Post that the actor was going to make an appearance via video at the award show.

The source correctly claimed that Depp would appear as the silver astronaut statue awarded to VMA winners.

Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp won his legal case against Heard after suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. His lawyers said Heard falsely implied that he abused her during their relationship.

In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

She was demanded to award him $10m (£8.4m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.2m) in punitive damages. Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.