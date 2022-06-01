Johnny Depp invites Kate Moss to second Royal Albert Hall show in London with Jeff Beck

Actor had also performed with Beck in Sheffield over the weekend

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 01 June 2022 06:57

Johnny Depp attorney appears to celebrate Amber Heard mentioning Kate Moss in testimony

Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck for the second time in London, as he awaits the verdict for his $50m defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor previously performed with Beck at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 30 May, and in Sheffield on Sunday 29 May.

Tuesday’s performance was, according to multiple reports, attended by Depp’s ex-partner Kate Moss, six days after she testified to refute a rumour that he pushed her down a set of stairs while they were dating in the early Nineties.

Jurors began deliberation on the lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard last week, after the actors’ attorneys delivered their closing arguments at the district court in Virginia’s Fairfax County.

Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Recommended

While Depp was not named in the op-ed, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Heard countersued her ex-husband, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Following the six-week trial, Depp – who began his career as a musician and founded the band the Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015 – and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration “Isolation”, a reworking of a John Lennon song from 1970.

Many fans have shared clips of Depp’s third performance with Beck on social media.

You can follow the latest updates from the Depp v Heard trial here and read about the impact it might have on his career here.

