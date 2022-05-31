Paul McCartney has reignited the rumours that he is supporting Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The musician and Depp are longtime collaborators and reportedly close friends, with the actor having starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

McCartney is currently on tour. During a recent performance in Orlando, Florida, he sang his 2012 track “My Valentine”.

While performing the song, the accompanying music video played in the background, which sees Depp playing the guitar and reciting the lyrics in sign language. The video also stars Natalie Portman.

Some fans have interpreted the on-stage moment to be indicative of McCartney’s support for the actor amid his defamation trial on which the jury is now deliberating.

As per TMZ, the crowd cheered when Depp was first shown on the large monitor. McCartney never addressed the clip himself.

The video has been used in McCartney’s concerts for almost a decade. According to Cinema Blend, however, the clip was not used during his last tour, leading people to believe that the choice to use it for this tour may hint at where McCartney’s allegiances lie.

The Independent has contacted McCartney for comment.

The jury in the defamation trial resumed deliberations on Tuesday (31 May) after a three-day weekend.

The trial between Depp and his ex-wife Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

As the verdict looms, Depp turned up to perform alongside Jeff Beck in the UK.