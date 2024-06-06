Jon Bon Jovi reflects on son Jake marrying Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Bon Jovi has excitedly reflected on his son Jake Bongiovi’s marriage to British actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Bongiovi, 22, and Brown, 20, secretly married in May. The couple were spotted days later in the Hamptons wearing wedding rings.

Bongiovi’s father, the multi-award-winning “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer Jon Bon Jovi, has reflected on their relationship in a new interview, saying: “My grandkids will be more English than Italian or my other heritage... How crazy is that?”

Brown, best known for starring in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, was born to British parents and grew up in Bournemouth, England.

The singer said it is an “exciting time” for his family, adding: “My other son [Jess] just got married so we’re welcoming two daughters-in-law into our family.”

“To think that they’re carrying on my father’s name, my grandfather’s and my great-grandfather’s... wow!” he told The Sun.

The name, Bongiovi, is the same moniker that morphed into the Bon Jovi band name, responsible for stadium hits including “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “I’ll Be There For You”.

Bon Jovi went on to explain that he had not anticipated being either a father-in-law – or potentially a grandfather.

Jon Bon Jovi said his future grandchildren will be more English than Italian since Brown has married his son ( Getty )

“Suddenly, your kids are married and then they’re telling you about the prospect of grandbabies... woah! There’s no chapter in my book that went this far,” he said.

The musician and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, to whom he has been married since 1989, share four children: daughter Stephanie, 31, and sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 20.

Brown and Bongiovi got engaged April 2023. Bongiovi took the actor on a deep dive underwater, during which he presented a shell with a diamond in it.

The pair had previously hinted at their intention to marry, when Brown shared two photos of Bongiovi for his birthday. “The day you were born is my favorite day I love you,” she wrote. In March, she called him her “forever prince”.

Bongiovi and Brown kept details of their intimate wedding under wraps ( Getty )

Meanwhile, Bongiovi looked ahead to their big day back in February with a photo of him giving her a kiss on the face. “Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé. I love you so much. Big year ahead,” his caption read.

Appearing on The One Show in late May, Bon Jovi confirmed reports that the pair had a secret intimate wedding.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” he said, going on to say the nuptials were small and limited to the family.

“The bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be,” he added.

“They’re growing together. They’re madly in love and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure,” the proud father told E! News in February.