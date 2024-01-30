Joni Mitchell announces second headline show in two decades

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joni Mitchell has announced only her second headline concert in the last two decades.

The Canadian folk rock pioneer, 80, will play the Hollywood Bowl on 19 October.

Mitchell last toured in 2000. The singer-songwriter suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 which meant she had to re-learn how to walk, talk and sing.

In 2022, she made a surprise return to live perfomance when she appeared with Brandi Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival to play a handful of songs.

In June 2023, Mitchell played her first headline concert in over 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington. Billed as a Joni Jam show, it also featured appearances from Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Lucius and others.

The Hollywood Bowl show is also being billed as a Joni Jam. Tickets go onsale to the general public on 2 February.

Joni Mitchell attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yesterday, Mitchell was announced as a surprise performer at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The legendary artist will sing at the ceremony for the first time on Sunday 4 February, along with fellow artists Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Billy Joel.

U2’s performance will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’s headline-making new venue, the Sphere, where they have been hosting a months-long residency – U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere – that will conclude on 2 March.

Mitchell appeared alongside Bonnie Raitt to introduce Brandi Carlile’s performance at the 2022 Grammys.

The live recording of her surprise performance at Newport is up for the Grammy for Best Folk Album.

Mitchell has received a total of 18 Grammy nominations over the course of her career and has won nine times, plus a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2002.

This year’s Grammy Awards will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and broadcast live by CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Women are set to dominate at this year’s awards show, with stars including SZA, Taylor Swift, Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Victoria Monet up for some of the night’s biggest categories.

Swift could break a record if she wins the coveted Album of the Year for her 2023 record, Midnights, which would make her the only artist in Grammys history to have won the prize four times.

She has previously won for her albums Fearless, 1989, and her 2022 album Folklore.

Last year, Beyoncé won four Grammys, breaking the record for most career wins with 32. She is also tied with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, with the most career nominations with 88.

