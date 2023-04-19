Frank Ocean fans joke Justin Bieber ‘fell asleep’ at Coachella set he defended

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are jokingly accusing Justin Bieber of dozing off during Frank Ocean’s set at Coachella.

In a TikTok video posted by a user called @pineappleonpisa, Bieber can be seen standing in the crowd with his eyes seemingly closed as Ocean sang “At Your Best (You Are Love).”

“Not Justin Bieber asleep @ the Frank set,” the TikToker wrote atop the viral clip. “It’s past his bedtime.”

In the comments section, while some fans made fun of Bieber, others agreed that he’s “simply just vibing to Frank Ocean’s music”.

Earlier this week, Bieber defended Ocean’s Coachella performance despite criticism from his fans, arguing the singer’s “artistry is unmatched”.

“I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram post. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.

“I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Numerous fans who attended Ocean’s set claimed that the production was quite “disappointing”.

“They need to take him off the headliners for weekend 2 sorry,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “People travelled such far distance to see him and people had high expectations

“And we all got really disappointed. The whole production was just... lacking and he was really not bringing much to that performance.”

Ocean is said to have suffered an injury to his ankle during Coachella rehearsals, after which production was adjusted on doctors’ advice.

During his concert, Ocean shut down rumours that he was going to be dropping an album at the festival.

“I wanna talk about why we’re here today,” he said.

“It’s not because of a new album,” he added. “Not that there’s not a new album but it’s not right now.”