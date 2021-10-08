Justin Bieber releases surprise new track as a tribute to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has released a surprise new song, “Hailey”, paying tribute to his wife of three years, the model Hailey Bieber.

The 27-year-old singer released the track, and two others, as a part of the complete edition of his sixth album Justice.

The chorus of the song goes: “This life is crazy/ But it led me to your love/ If you call on me forever I will come/ No matter what, baby.”

In another verse, Bieber sings: “Looking in your eyes/ Can’t believe you’re mine/It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention/ Nothing can compare to you/ What did I do right?/ To hold you every night/ It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention/ Nothing can compare to you.”

The Biebers, who first met in 2009, have been vocally supportive of each other in the past.

Speaking candidly about the ups and downs the couple experienced, Bieber told GQ earlier this year that the first year of marriage was really “tough” for him.

“There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying: ‘I’m scared,’” he said.

However, the couple’s relationship has also grown since then, with Bieber revealing that he thinks it is “beautiful” that he has someone to create memories with and love.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories,” he said. “And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.

“Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”

In August, Bieber revealed that he got baptised with his wife calling it “one of most special moments of my life”.

The updated version of Justice features 25 tracks, with appearances from top artists like Khalid, Jaden Smith, The Kid LAROI and Burna Boy, among others.

This latest version comes six months after Bieber released the “triple chucks deluxe” version of Justice.

In separate news, Bieber’s new documentary Justin Bieber: Our World is also set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday (8 October).