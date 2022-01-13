Justin Bieber says he doesn’t have a mobile phone because he doesn’t ‘owe anybody anything’
Singer said he got rid of his phone to establish ‘boundaries’
Justin Bieber has revealed that he doesn’t have a mobile phone.
Speaking to Billboard, the “Sorry” singer said that he instead uses an iPad for communication as a means to limit who can reach him.
“I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything,” Bieber said.
“That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”
Bieber recently announced that his sixth studio album, titled Justice, would be released on 19 March.
Announcing the album in February, the musician wrote on social media: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity.
“In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.”
The record’s lead single “Hold On” was released on Friday 5 March.
