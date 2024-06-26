Jessica Biel attends husband Justin Timberlake’s concert after singer’s DWI arrest

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jessica Biel was seen in the crowd at her husband Justin Timberlake’s latest concert following the singer’s recent arrest.

The “SexyBack” singer, 43, who’s currently performing on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was arrested last Tuesday (June 18) in the wealthy Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor, Long Island, for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Since his release from police custody, Timberlake has returned to the road.

On Tuesday (June 25), he played his first of two nights at Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City. In one video from the evening published by TMZ, Biel, 42, can be seen swaying and singing along during his performance of his 2006 song “Until the End of Time.”

Other photos and videos captured by fans show the Candy star standing by tables while holding a beverage.

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012. They share two sons, Silas, nine, and Phineas, four.

Before night one of his shows at MSG – home to the New York Knicks – Timberlake returned to Instagram for the first time since his arrest to show off his special MSG merch.

Holding up a t-shirt in Knicks colors, the 10-time Grammy winner says: “This is so important right now. Let’s go.”

Prior to his New York shows, Timberlake performed in Chicago, where he alluded to his legal woes, admitting to the crowd that it had been a “tough week.”

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights,” he said. “It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love,” he added, “but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

Last week, in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday (June 18), Timberlake was arrested by Long Island police.

Authorities told The New York Post that Timberlake was at the American Hotel partying when he left in his 2025 BMW and blew through a stop sign. Police started following him and pulled him over after he started swerving. The singer told police that he was following his friends home.

Officers observed Timberlake with glassy eyes and smelled alcohol on his breath. “He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot,” a complaint seen by the outlet said. It also added that Timberlake claimed he had only had “one martini.”

Timberlake was released without bail. He is scheduled back in court on July 26.