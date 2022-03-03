Kanye West has attracted backlash after sharing his music video for “Easy” featuring The Game.

The music video, which was released on Wednesday (2 March), sees the rapper burying a cartoon figure who bears a close resemblance to Pete Davidson.

It comes after the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has repeatedly shared derogatory posts about Saturday Night Live star Davidson on social media.

The comedian is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who was granted her request to be declared “legally single” by a judge on Wednesday 2 March.

Davidson is mentioned in the lyrics of the track, with Ye saying: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Many viewers expressed their unease with the Grammy-award winner’s new video.

“I just need to know that Pete Davidson’s okay bc that Kanye claymation is disturbing af,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Kanye’s Pete Davidson song is the most disturbing music video I’ve ever seen.”

“The obsession Kanye has with Pete Davidson is pretty disturbing at this point,” concurred one user.

Someone else wrote: “Kanye’s obsession with Pete Davidson is just scary at this point.”

The video features clay stop-motion. At one point, a figure seemingly modelled after Ye is seen dragging a tied-up body along the ground.

A bag is then removed from the captive’s face, revealing a figure whom many viewers have observed bears a resemblance to Davidson.

The cartoon Ye sprinkles rose seeds over the figure’s face. Later in the video, roses sprout from his head, which are loaded onto a pickup truck.

At the end of the video, a message appears on screen reading: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER.”

Another slide bears the words: “EXCEPT SKETE” – the derogatory nickname Ye has previously used to refer to Davidson. The word “Skete”, however, is crossed out, and replaced with, “YOU KNOW WHO”.

“JK HE’S FINE,” adds the rapper in a final frame.

“Eazy” was not the only track on his recent album (Donda 2) to reference Davidson.

In the track “Security”, the rapper alludes to putting Davidson’s “security at risk”, suggesting he is standing “between a man and his kids”.