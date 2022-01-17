Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has apologised for an “immature” 2015 tweet after it resurfaced online amid the rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Rose dated in 2008 before going their separate ways in 2010. Since then, the exes have repeatedly demonstrated that there’s no love lost between them.

In 2012, 38-year-old Rose blamed Kardashian for the break up, calling the beauty mogul a “home-wrecker” in an interview with Star magazine.

Ye made an off-colour joke about Kardashian making the rapper take “30 showers” after his relationship with Rose ended . The 44-year-old was also criticised for referring to Rose as a “stripper” and “prostitute” during past interviews and appearances after his marriage to Kardashian in 2014.

On Sunday (16 January), Rose’s old tweet began circulating on social media. The post read: “Kanye West I’ll leave [it] up to the Kartrashians to humiliate you when they’re done with you.”

Shortly after the tweet began to garner widespread attention, Rose distanced herself from it and apologised to “Kim and her sisters”.

The TV personality wrote on Instagram: “I never got an apology for [Ye’s] ‘30 showers’ comment but f*** it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut-shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

Rectifying her spiteful spelling of “Kardashian”, Rose continued: “S*** was old and immature as f*** for me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess [Ye] made.”

“I just wanna spread love and positivity,” she added.

In 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye. The reality TV star and influencer is currently dating Saturday Night Live! comedian Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Ye is moving on from his marriage with Italian actor Julia Fox, who said the pair met on New Year’s eve last year and felt an “instant connection”.

Amber Rose says Kanye West has ‘bullied’ her for 10 years (Getty Images)

Ye made multiple attempts at reconciling with Kardashian after the couple’s divorce was announced. However, after the 41-year-old filed court documents to fast-track her divorce from the “Donda” singer, Ye was rumoured to be dating model Irina Shayk, before meeting Fox.

On Saturday (15 January), Ye dropped a new song in which he threatens to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**”

He has also claimed that Kardashian did not disclose the location of their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, before alleging that he had contacted Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson for details of the event that took place on Saturday.