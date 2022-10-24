Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Singer Banks has hit out at Kanye West over his recent antisemitic remarks.

On Saturday (22 October), an antisemitic and white supremacist group hung a banner above a Los Angeles motorway voicing support for West, after the Donda artist shared antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in recent interviews.

The banner, which read “Kanye is right about the Jews”, was reportedly hung above Interstate 405 by the Goyim Defense League. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the organisation comprises a loose network of antisemitic conspiracy theorists.

Photographs also show people performing Nazi salutes next to the banner.

On Twitter, Banks retweeted a post reporting on the banner, alongside the message: “So devastating. F*** Kanye west.

“This is so dangerous what he is doing.”

West’s recent comments have seen fashion brand Balenciaga sever ties with him, just weeks after West opened Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show.

Fashion publication Vogue has also reportedly indicated it will not work with West again.

On 19 October, West was asked by Piers Morgan in an interview whether he regretted writing that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

“No, absolutely not,” he responded. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

An antisemitic group unfurled a banner above a Los Angeles highway on 22 October supporting Kanye West’s antisemitic comments. (Anti-Defamation League)

However, he later added that he was “sorry for the people that I hurt” and the “confusion that I caused”.

“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through,” he said.

“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”

After perputuating numerous antisemitic stereotypes, West also recently claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.