Cara Delevingne tears into former friend Kanye West with viral Amy Winehouse clip

Cara Delevingne has distanced herself from former friend pal Kanye West following a string of antisemitic, homophobic and misogynist posts.

The disgraced rapper, 47, sparked outrage over his tirade, in which he declared he “loved Hitler” and that he was “a Nazi”. Days later, he was dropped by his talent agency for selling T-shirts with a swastika on them in his online shop.

Delevingne, who was friends with the artist when he was married to Kim Kardashian, has officially turned her back on West, now legally known as Ye.

Proving their friendship is no more, Delevingne shared a viral clip of Amy Winehouse tearing into West during her performance at Glastonbury in 2008.

The footage shows “Back to Black” singer Winehouse telling the crowd: “At least I’m not opening for a c*** like Kanye.” Delevingne shared it to her 41 million followers with the caption: “Amy Winehouse hating Kanye West is my favorite thing.”

Earlier this week, West’s agent, Daniel McCartney of the 33 & West agency, announced that his working relationship with the rapper had been terminated “due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for”.

open image in gallery Cara Delevingne tears into Kanye West using Amy Winehouse clip ( Instagram )

West’s antisemitism controversy erupted in December 2022 after he said he “liked Hitler” during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show Infowars.

West, who had recently been dropped by brands including Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show.

open image in gallery Kanye West ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

His most recent posts have been condemned by fellow celebrities including Friends star David Schwimmer, who called on Musk to ban the rapper from the platform, as well as several organisations that campaign against antisemitism.

The drama followed a controversial appearance at the Grammys, which his Australian wife Bianca Censori attended while “nude”.

A representative for West has denied reports that he and Censori, who married in December 2022, are heading for a divorce.

In a statement to The Independent, longtime West representative Milo Yiannopolous said: “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly – not unsourced rumours in the tabloid press.”

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori ( AFP via Getty Images )

He added: “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”