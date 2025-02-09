Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor David Schwimmer has called on Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X after he made a series of antisemitic posts.

The Friends star pointed to a number of posts by West in a lengthy post to his eight million followers on Instagram.

West, now known as Ye, wrote, “I’m a Nazi,” and “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy.”

open image in gallery Kanye West attended the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori, who caused a sensation by appearing naked apart from a sheer dress ( Getty Images )

“I’m racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true,” West wrote. “You can get money with Jewish people but they always gonna steal and invite you over to they house on Friday.”

Schwimmer cited a number of other antisemitic comments by West, including, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

“I love Hitler. Now what b******,” the artist wrote. “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

Schwimmer called on Musk, the owner of X, to remove West from the platform.

“This is so 2022,” said Schwimmer. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk.”

“Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X,” he told Musk. “That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.”

open image in gallery David Schwimmer called on Musk to stop giving ‘a megaphone’ to a ‘deranged bigot’ ( Getty Images )

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” the actor argued. “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

“Silence is complicity,” he added.

The Independent has contacted X for comment.

West also posted pictures of the actor Oliver Masucci playing Adolph Hitler in the satirical movie Look Who’s Back, as well as a picture of Musk himself – the only person West follows on X – throwing up his right arm at an inauguration event for Donald Trump in what was widely interpreted as a “salute.” West added the caption “Heil Elon.”

Broadcaster and former newspaper editor Piers Morgan slammed Ye on X, saying that he’s “deliberately violating nearly every rule X has.. anyone else doing this would have already been suspended.”

Like Schwimmer, Morgan called out Musk.

“Hey @elonmusk - how much more disgustingly hateful, racist, anti-Semitic, violence-inducing stuff from Kanye are you going to allow him to spew on your platform to his 32 million followers?” he asked.

West, 47, was involved in a controversy at the Grammys when he appeared with his wife Bianca Censori, who removed her coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a sheer mini-dress. There was speculation that the couple might attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday.

West, the Atlanta-born rapper and fashion designer, recently said he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he’s autistic.

He was speaking on the podcast The Download hosted by Justin Laboy when he said his wife Bianca Censori told him he should get re-diagnosed.

“I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have,” said Ye.

The rapper said the diagnosis helped him understand some of his behavior, including when he wore a Make America Great Again hat in 2018 and lauded President Donald Trump.

“The mob can’t make me not love him,” he said at the time.

“Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing,” Ye told Laboy. “‘I’ma wear this Trump hat because I like Trump in general.’ And then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point. And that’s my problem.”

Autism is not a mental illness — the Mayo Clinic defines it as “a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication.”