Kanye West has announced he is autistic after Bianca Censori questioned his previous bipolar diagnosis.

In an interview with Justin Laboy, the rapper suggested his wife urged him to seek another opinion.

West publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2018. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian asked the public for “compassion” regarding his “compulsive behaviour” in a statement in 2020 after a series of concerning social media posts from her then-husband.

In a video released on 5 February, West said: “My wife took me because she said, 'Something about your personality doesn't feel like it's bipolar, I've seen bipolar before,'" he said. "And come to find out, it's really a case of autism that I have."