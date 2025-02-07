Kanye West teases possible Super Bowl appearance with Bianca Censori

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West may attend the Super Bowl with his wife Bianca Censori days after the couple caused widespread controversy at the Grammy Awards.

The rapper and model made headlines on Sunday when Censori dropped her black fur coat on the red carpet to reveal an entirely nude look.

West has since been accused of exploiting and “humiliating” his wife.

On Tuesday, photographers from TMZ asked the rapper what his plans were for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. He replied simply: “We might pull up.”

The couple previously attended last year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas when the Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers.

Both of them were dressed in entirely black outfits with West’s bearing a white crucifix on his face covering.

West wore a similar outfit when he attended the Super Bowl in 2022, where the Los Angeles Rams beat the Ciniciatti Bengals.

West (left) told TMZ that he and Censori ‘might pull up’ to the Super Bowl this year ( Getty Images for Marni Srl )

Earlier this week, it was reported that Censori would not face legal action for the look that sparked intense backlash on social media.

West appeared to justify his actions on Tuesday as he shared a screenshot of search terms with five million-plus searches for his wife’s name, matching the search for “Grammy winners 2025.”

“The most Googled person on Earth wearing YZY women’s,” he bragged in an Instagram Story along with a clip of Censori stretching in a dark sheer bodysuit.

West, who caused uproar in 2022 when he began making a series of antisemitic comments in public, was also filmed by TMZ gloating to photographers as he arrived at a Los Angeles recording studio with Censori on Tuesday.

“Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys,” he told photographers. After one obliged, he replied: “We beat the Grammys,” as Censori laughed before they entered the building.

Although many people — including actor Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — have weighed in on how they felt about the stunt, one person close to Censori has outwardly refused to discuss it.

The Australian model’s mother Alexandra refused to weigh in.

“We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” she told the Daily Mail. “I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you.”

Other notable figures that have confirmed their attendance for Sunday’s big game are President Donald Trump, who will be the first sitting president to watch the Super Bowl in person, and Taylor Swift, who will be supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.