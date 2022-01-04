Donda 2: Kanye West already working on new album

Controversial artist released 10th album ‘Donda’ last year

Roisin O'Connor
Tuesday 04 January 2022 08:42
Ye has already begun work on a sequel to his 2021 album Donda, according to music executive Steven Victor.

Victor is currently the chief operating officer of GOOD Music, the label founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West in 2004. He is also senior vice president of A&R at Universal Music Group.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2,” he told Complex.

The publication noted that, should Ye stick with the current title, it would be the first time he has released an official sequel to one of his albums.

Ye released his 10th studio album Donda last year, to mixed reviews and after several major delays. It also caused controversy due to the inclusion of Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on certain tracks.

The Independent’s review commented: “There are brief glimpses of the ingenuity that propelled genre-defying, era-defining works such as 2007’s Graduation or 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Mike Dean, a longtime West collaborator and one of the finest beatmakers in the game, deploys a murky drum patter on ‘Remote Control’. Piano notes dart out like dolphins on the crests of a Hans Zimmer-indebted synth line on ‘Come to Life’.

“But these resplendent moments – like a second’s burst of sunshine through dark storm clouds – are so rare that by the time you emerge on the other side, they’re all but forgotten.”

Ye recently performed a show with his former sparring partner Drake, with whom he has now reconciled.

