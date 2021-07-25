Kanye West has been seen attending an Atlanta United football match following his album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Fans were told that the rapper’s long-awaited album Donda would be released on Friday (23 July), but the record failed to materialise.

Yesterday, it was reported that the album will now be released on 6 August instead.

West was pictured attending the match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew yesterday (24 July).

He was seen wearing the same attire he wore for the album listening event held at the stadium earlier in the week – a nylon covering that resembles a pair of tights over his head, and a bright red jacket and trousers.

While the facial attire obscures his identity almost completely, videos shared to West’s official Instagram account appear to confirm that it was indeed him attending the match.

Fans shared images of the rapper at the match on social media.

“So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit,” wrote one person, alongside a “crying laughing” emoji.

A report in TMZ has claimed that West has moved into the stadium to finish working on Donda, with living quarters and a studio space supposedly being set up for his use.

You can watch highlights from the listening party event here.