Kanye West held a massive listening party for his new album Donda at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, which was attended by around 42,000 fans who paid between $20-$100 per ticket.

In typical Kanye fashion, he reportedly turned up at 9.50pm EST, after the scheduled launch time of 8pm.

West apparently said nothing during the 48 minutes he spent roaming the stadium floor. Fans were instead played the new material loudly over stadium speakers, USA Today reports.

These are the best moments from the packed-out event.