Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has said that he’s ready to end his feud with Drake, which has been going on and off for the past 12 years.

On Monday (8 November), American music executive J Prince posted a video of Ye reading a message on his phone aimed at Drake.

“This is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” the 44-year-old Donda rapper said.

“I’m asking Drake on 7 December to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover,” Ye added.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

Hoover is an American gang leader and co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples. He is serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison in Florence, Colorado.

J Prince also added a detailed caption to the post. “I met with Kanye West last night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” he wrote.

“It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking,” he added.

The executive explained that he met with Ye to pass on the message from “Hoover who said he would like to see peace” between the two rappers.

“Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did,” J Prince added.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Drake for comment.

Earlier this year, Ye shared a picture of a Google Maps screenshot that seemingly showed Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada.

The image was soon taken down, but not before it was shared across social media.

In response, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story showing himself driving his supercar around Toronto while laughing and smiling.

The social media exchange took place after Drake recently collaborated with Trippie Redd on a track in which he dissed Ye by calling him “burned out”.

Ye also shared another since-deleted image of a group chat. In the shot, the rapper shared screenshot of a chat window that showed a picture of Joaquin Phoenix in the movie Joker, along with a message that read: “I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

In September this year, Drake’s new music album Certified Lover Boy out-streamed Ye’s album Donda.