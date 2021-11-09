Kanye West: Another unseen ‘Drink Champs’ interview is arriving soon

It’s been announced today (8 November) that Drink Champs are set to release a second part to their explosive interview with Kanye West.

The first part of the interview with the rapper, who is now officially known as Ye, created headlines last week after West revealed that he still supported Donald Trump and that he intends to carry on with his plans to run for president of the United States in 2024.

He also took aim at US Vice President Kamala Harris in the interview and criticised the #metoo movement while also defending his controversial work with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Now, a second part of the interview is on the way.

“What if we told you there’s more?” the Drink Champs Instagram account shared on Monday. “Ye Part two,” they added.

The new post revealed that the second part will arrive on Thursday 11 November via Revolt TV.

The post also featured some new clips not seen in the initial interview, which has now been viewed over six million times.

“We can’t have a conversation,” Ye can be heard saying in the trailer. You can watch it here:

Elsewhere in the first interview, Ye spoke about his former partner Kim Kardashian.

Ye said he’s still married to Kardashian and refers to her as “my wife.”

He says: “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier this year. The couple were married for seven years and have four children together.

She is now rumoured to be in a new relationship with Pete Davidson after the pair were recently spotted holding hands at a theme park following their appearance together on Saturday Night Live.