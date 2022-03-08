Kanye West appears to have subtly shaded Kim Kardashian by liking a photo of his estranged wife’s former friend Larsa Pippen.

Pippen and the Skims founder publicly fell out in July 2020.

Eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that West liked a photo of Pippen that was shared by In Touch Magazine, in which the socialite is seen wearing black lingerie.

West’s show of support for Pippen was interpreted as a subtle dig at Kardashian, given her history with the influencer.

Fans, however, were surprised to see the rapper engaging with Pippen after she previously blamed him for her fall-out with Kardashian.

In November 2020, Pippen claimed that West “brainwashed” Kardashian and her sisters.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her.’ That kinda had something to do with it,’” Pippen said on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

The musician’s apparent dig at his estranged wife comes after she liked a tweet by director James Gunn praising Pete Davidson, who she is currently dating.

Gunn’s comment called the Saturday Night Live comedian “one of the nicest, sweetest guys”. His tweet followed shortly after West released a “disturbing” music video featuring a claymation figure who bears a close resemblance to Davidson.

In the music video for “Easy” – released on 2 March – West is seen abducting and decapitating a cartoon Davidson lookalike.

Both Kardashian and The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco showed their support for Gunn’s tweet on social media.

Kardashian was declared legally single last week (2 March), over a year after filing for divorce from West.

The ruling means the couple’s marriage will be legally ended immediately, while more detailed questions regarding their assets and custody of their four children will be addressed at future proceedings.