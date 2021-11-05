Kanye West opens up about Kim Kardashian in new interview: ‘She’s still my wife’

Kanye West – now legally known as Ye – is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

Clips from the interview have now been shared online and in one show West can be heard speaking about his former partner Kim Kardashian.

In the clip, Kanye says he’s still married to Kardashian and refers to her as “my wife.”

He says: “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork.”

In another clip, West is seen opening up about what happened with Taylor Swift following West’s crashing of her VMA acceptance speech. Others see the rapper discussing his wealth and a now infamous group text conversation with rapper Drake.

You can see the clips here:

Kardashian meanwhile, is rumoured to be in a new relationship with Pete Davidson after the pair were recently spotted holding hands at a theme park following their appearance together on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson and Kardashian were accompanied to the theme park by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as the four celebrated Halloween together at the theme park.

During their time together on SNL, Kardashian and Davidson shared an on-screen kiss in a “hilarious” Aladdin sketch which sent viewers into a frenzy. It was Kardashian’s debut as SNL host and saw her take aim at her former husband during her opening monologue.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier this year. The couple were married for seven years and have four children together. Davidson briefly dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor earlier this year, following his break-up with model Kaia Gerber.