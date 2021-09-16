Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunion rumours sparked after Met Ball post

Ongoing rumours that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reunited have resurfaced following a new social media post from West’s Instagram account.

Earlier this week, West started following Kardashian again on the social media platform after he appeared to unfollow her for a short time.

Now, West shared a picture of Kardashian at this week’s Met Ball where she attended wearing an outfit that nodded to the one West wore at his recent Donda listening party.

West shared the image on Instagram, showing Kardashian dressed head-to-toe in a black bodysuit with a face covering. There was no written post to accompany the image.

West recently astonished fans by recreating his 2014 wedding with Kardashian to close out the third listening party for his forthcoming album Donda.

Kardashian appeared on stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the last song titled “No Child Left Behind”.

Soon after the moment passed, Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner posted a photograph of the couple on her Instagram account, while elder sister Khloe tweeted: “Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!!”

The couple are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings after Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper back in February citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Back in June, Kardashian admitted to feeling like a “f***ing failure” during the breakdown of her marriage to West during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian was seen crying to her sisters about the state of her marriage in the episode.

Following a fight between Kim and West, the influencer sobbed that she “can’t do this anymore” and that she felt she had to be “together” for their children while West moved around. Adding that West was an “amazing dad”, she continued: “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f***ing failure, that it’s like a third f***ing marriage… I feel like a f***ing loser, but I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”