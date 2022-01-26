Kanye West says he’s ‘not going full Will and Jada’ over Kim Kardashian

Ye namechecked Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during a discussion about his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Yeezus star last year, despite West’s public attempts to reconcile with his estranged wife.

Speaking on Hollywood Unlocked, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told host Jason Lee: “All respect dude, I gotta use these names as an example... My biggest thing is when I be on my Ye about to tweet, I don’t tweet anymore. I’m like, ‘We not going full Will and Jada.’”

He said that there were “problems on both sides” that “don’t need to be aired out” in public.

It is presumed that the rapper was alluding to the couple’s open discussion of their own marriage in the media.

Last year, Will Smith released a confessional memoir, Will, which featured personal details about the ups and downs of his marriage marriage, and his fantasy “harem of girlfriends”.

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith has discussed her husband’s failure to satisfy her sexually.

On her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith has also spoken about previously being addicted to pornography, alcohol, ecstasy, cannabis, and sex.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (AFP via Getty Images)

Daughter Willow Smith recently addressed her feelings about her parent’s public candour, telling The Independent that it would be a “disservice” for her family to pretend they don’t experience problems like any other.

Since splitting with Kardashian, Ye has begun dating Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.