Kanye West: Netflix documentary trailer shows Ye arguing with Rhymefest about being a genius
Over the years, the rapper and producer gained a reputation for making grand declarations about his brilliance
Kanye West is seen discussing his claim to be a genius in a trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary about his life.
The rapper and producer, who legally changed his name to Ye in October last year, is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.
Jeen-Yuhs is comprised from more than 20 years of footage of West, and will be unveiled by the streaming service next month.
In one moment filmed in 2002, West is seen explaining a falling out he had with fellow rapper Rhymefest.
“Me and Fest got into an argument. I feel like he disrespected me, he tried to say I wasn't a genius yet,” he says.
Asked, “Who are you to call yourself a genius?”, West simply looks at the camera and smiles.
He can later be heard explaining: “It was like God saying, 'I'm about to hand you the world. Just know, at any given time, I could take it away from you.’”
Over the years, West became notorious for his many grand statements, in which he would regularly compare himself to figures including God, Picasso, Michaelangelo and Steve Jobs.
Jeen-Yuhs is also scheduled to play at the Sundance Film Festival. The festival recently announced that the event would be taking place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuts on Netflix on 16 February.
