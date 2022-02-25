Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson for deleting Instagram: ‘Ran Skete off the gram’
Davidson deleted his account hours after appearing to shade West in a post
Kanye West has mocked Pete Davidson for deleting Instagram.
The Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian – rejoined Instagram last week. It was his first time on the app since May 2020.
Only a week after rejoining the social media platform, Davidson quit once again after appearing to “shade” the rapper.
On Wednesday morning (23 February), Davidson, 28, shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film The King of Comedy.
The scene sees Robert De Niro’s character stating: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”
Many fans interpreted the post to be a dig at West, 44, as the pair continue their ongoing public feud. Davidson deleted his account hours later.
On Thursday (24 February), West shared a screenshot of Davidson’s now deactivated Instagram profile.
The rapper accompanied the post with a caption reading: “Ran Skete [West’s nickname for Davidson] off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”
West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – has shared a series of derogatory posts about Davidson over the past few weeks.
Last week, the Grammy award-winner responded to a resurfaced video of Davidson speaking about the rapper’s “mental illness” in an SNL sketch.
“HI SKETE [West’s nickname for Davidson] YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” wrote West.
