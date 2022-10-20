Kanye West calls Piers Morgan a ‘Karen’ in interview about antisemitic comments
‘You don’t hold accountability to my pain, you’re being a Karen,’ West told presenter
Kanye West labelled Piers Morgan a “Karen” during his interview on Morgan’s TalkTV show on Wednesday (19 October).
West appeared on the show after facing backlash over antisemitic comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast last week.
“You don’t hold accountability to my pain, you’re being a Karen,” West told the presenter in a snippet from the interview, which will air in full later this week.
A “Karen” is a pejorative term for a white woman who is seen as demanding or unreasonable and tries to use her white privilege to get her own way.
“I’m not a Karen,” Morgan responded, “I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”
“God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years,” West said.
While Morgan tried to argue that one form of racism should not be used to counter another, West argued: “It’s not racism... I was in a position where I was hurt and this was the way I had the right to express myself.”
As Morgan tried to offer the rapper a point of “growth”, West questioned the presenter: “How much money are you worth?” To which Morgan replied: “Not as much as you, sadly.”
“Exactly, so take my advice! Maybe you’ll get richer,” West said.
During his 15 October appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, West blamed “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for numerous alleged wrongdoings, saying that “Jewish people have owned the Black voice” and that “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry… they’ll take us and milk us till we die”.
Earlier this week, West also claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.
Furthermore, during the Drink Champs podcast, West sparked new controversy by claiming that George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
The mother of Floyd’s daughter is now suing West for $250m over his claim.
