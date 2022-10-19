Independent TV
George Floyd's family files $250m lawsuit against Kanye West
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West for $250m after the rapper’s comments about Mr Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
Lawyers representing Roxie Washington, mother of Gianna Floyd, have also filed a cease-and-desist letter against the rapper.
Mr Floyd died in 2020 after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes in Minneapolis.
Ye, 45, claimed on a podcast that Mr Floyd died from the drug Fentanyl, and that the police officer’s knee wasn’t on his neck.
