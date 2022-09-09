Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West has declared he’s “releasing all grudges” in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on Thursday (8 September).

“Life is precious,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote on Instagram on Friday (9 September). “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

The Donda rapper also posted two photos of the late monarch along with his post.

The Queen, who was 96 years old, died “peacefully” at Balmoral, according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

The Queen was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and her son Charles will be succeeding her as the nation’s new king.

In the past month, Ye has returned to Instagram to address some of the issues he was facing with Gap, Adidas, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and his co-parenting struggles.

Ye also challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, asking point blank if the pair were going to boot him off Instagram.

“iiiiiiiiiit’s uuuuuuup. Hilary and Mark are you blocking meeee :)” the “Flashing Lights” rapper began in the thread, before asking if Zuckerberg had any plans for taking him off Instagram.

In another post, Ye lashed out at his ex-wife’s mother over her parenting skills.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.

He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.

