Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kanye West: Spotify CEO reacts to rumours rapper’s music could be removed from streaming platform

Daniel Ek suggested the matter is out of his hands

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 27 October 2022 06:37
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has revealed the condition under which Kanye West’s music will be removed from the platform in the wake of controversy.

In recent days, the rapper has been dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga andVogue magazine due to antisemitic comments he made earlier this month. His Madame Tussauds waxwork has also been moved to an archive.

West’s talent agency CAA has also cut ties with him, and film company MCR said it would not distribute a recently completed documentary about the rapper, too. West has refused to apologise for the offence he’s caused.

However, despite calls to remove his music from Spotify, Ek has said that, while West’s comments were “awful”, songs by the artist, who is legally known as Ye, will remain available for subscribers as long as his label permits it.

“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” Ek told Reuters, adding: “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”

Recommended

Ek explained that, if West had made antisemitic comments in a song or a podcast, then it would not have been uploaded to Spotify.

West’s label, Def Jam, commented: “There is no place for antisemitism in our society,” but did not announce any plans to remove his music from Spotify.

According to Forbes magazine, West’s net worth dropped from $2bn (£1.74bn) to $400m (£348m) overnight after he was dropped by Adidas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in