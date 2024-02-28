Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Bush has been announced as the ambassador for Record Store Day 2024.

The “Wuthering Heights” singer, 65, will champion the art of vinyl and the unique culture of record shops around the UK on Saturday 20 April.

In a rare public statement, the famously private British artist called the role a “huge honour” and “a great privilege” as she hailed the resurgence in vinyl that has “taken the music industry by complete surprise”.

“[The music industry] had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that!” she said.

“I know there are many, many artists who are just as excited to see the audience turning the tide. In the same way that some people like to read a book on Kindle but also want to have a book as a physical object, a lot of people like vinyl and streaming. Both have different appeals.”

Previous Record Store Day ambassadors have included Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, and Noel Gallagher.

Kate Bush is the ambassador for Record Store Day 2024 (Press)

Bush, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, continued: “The added bonus of vinyl is that it encourages people to listen to albums. An art form that I’ve always thought can be treasured in a unique way.

“An album on vinyl is a beautiful thing, given a strong identity by its large-scale artwork. There’s a much more personal connection with the artist and their work.”

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) trade group reported in December that vinyl sales rose by 11.7 per cent to 5.9 million units in 2023, marking an increase for the 16th consecutive year.

The format has enjoyed an ongoing surge in popularity, thanks to fans who believe that vinyl offers better sound quality over streaming, while also appreciating the collectible nature of LP records. Record Store Day has also been credited with helping to boost the resurgence.

To celebrate Record Store Day 2024, Bush will also release a special 10” Record Store Day edition of “Eat the Music” exclusively in independent record shops on Saturday 20 April.

The single was originally supposed to be the first release from her 1993 album, Red Shoes, but was usurped by “Rubberband Girl”.

Bush has created her own design, a UV-printed 10” with her preferred track list: “Eat the Music”, “Lily” and “Big Stripey Lie”.

Cover art for the special Record Store Day edition of Kate Bush’s single ‘Eat the Music' (Record Store Day)

“It’s been fun putting designs together for some of the previous RSDs,” she said. “This year’s design echoes the cancelled release of ‘Eat the Music’ as the first single from the album, The Red Shoes.

“The image was intended to be on the cover of the single bag and is now on the disc as a UV print.”

Bush said that the song title is a “playful nod” to a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night: “If music be the food of love, play on.”

“Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what’s up. What’s new?” she continued.

“This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that’s been specially released for you. Very best wishes, Kate.”

Kate Bush signing a vinyl copy of her album ‘Never For Ever’ in London, 1980 (Getty Images)

Bush was introduced to a new, younger generation of fans in 2022, after her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” featured in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

With help from a viral trend on TikTok, the song reached No 8 in the UK charts three decades after peaking at No 3 upon its initial release. The single originally featured on Bush’s critically adored fifth album, Hounds of Love.

She remains one of Britain’s most popular and revered artists, admired by fellow artists including Bjork, Lady Gaga, and the late Prince. In 2014, when she announced her first live shows in 35 years, tickets to all 22 dates sold out in 15 minutes – she has not performed live since.

Over 270 small and independent shops are set to take part in this year’s Record Store Day UK – the highest in its 17-year history.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday 20 April.