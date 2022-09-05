Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Clarkson has reflected on her career while marking 20 years since she won the first season of American Idol.

The inaugural run of the US singing competition aired in 2002 and saw Clarkson, then 20, beat Justin Guarini to the top spot with a performance of her debut single, “A Moment Like This”.

At the time, the show’s judging panel consisted of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkelman. Seacrest has been the sole host since season two.

Since her win, Clarkson has won several accolades including three Grammy Awards, and has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times.

On Sunday (4 September), she remembered the 20th anniversary of her win with a note posted on social media.

“Twenty years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” she said.

“That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.”

Kelly Clarkson reflects on 20th anniversary of American Idol win (Instagram / Kelly Clarkson)

She continued her tribute by expressing her gratitude for the support of close friends over the past two decades, writing: “We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost.

“Without them, I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all.”

Clarkson concluded her message by thanking the fans who voted for her 20 years ago, and wished them lives filled with encouraging loved ones.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She wrote: “I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too.”

American Idol will air its 21st season in early 2023.