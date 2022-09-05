‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’: Adele cracks joke after winning first Emmy Award
Singer is now only a Tony Award away from the coveted ‘EGOT’ status
Adele has expressed her gratitude after winning her first Emmy Award on Sunday (4 September), and made a joke about being close to the coveted “EGOT” status.
The British artist was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Adele: One Night Only, her acclaimed TV performance filmed at the Griffith Observatory, which aired last November.
Classed as a television movie, the special saw the singer perform songs from her most recent album, 30, as well as other familiar tracks from earlier in her career.
The event also involved a couple getting engaged in front of a crowd that included celebrity guests such as Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and James Corden.
Though Adele wasn’t present at the awards ceremony, she received her statuette later that day at home.
She shared her happiness about the achievement with a post on social media.
“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she added with a laughing emoji.
Having previously won Grammy Awards and an Oscar, Adele’s Emmy win means that she is a Tony Award away from securing “EGOT” status – a rare but highly coveted accomplishment for people in the entertainment industry.
She continued her caption by thanking the Television Academy, telling them: “I’m so so honoured to receive this. Big up to everyone involved.”
The caption concluded with a nod to the picturesque site for her performance as well as the other nominees in her category: “@griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”
The Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will take place on Monday 12 September.
