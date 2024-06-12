Kevin Jonas reveals skin cancer diagnosis: ‘Get those moles checked, people’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Jonas has revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole on his face.

In a video posted online, Jonas, 36, said he had a “basal cell carcinoma” on his forehead that he needed removed.

“So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” the Jonas Brothers member said.

“Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow,” the American musician and actor said, pointing to the mole. “And now, I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go.”

After the surgery was done, he said: “Now, it’s time to heal and go home.”

“Make sure to get those moles checked, people.”

Basal cell carcinoma mostly occurs on areas of skin exposed to the sun such as the head and neck, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Skin Cancer Foundation commented on the actor’s post, saying: “So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey.”

Jonas will be seen on ABC’s Claim to Fame celebrity relative reality show when the new season premieres on 10 July.

Last year, X-Men star Hugh Jackman talked about testing negative for skin cancer after undergoing two biopsies, and urged followers to wear sunscreen.

Jackman, who has received treatment for skin cancer on his nose six times, said: “If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me.”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma “can look like open sores, red patches, pink growths, shiny bumps or scars or growths with slightly elevated, rolled edges and/or a central indentation”.

Since these marks grow slowly, basal cell carcinoma is the most “curable” form of skin cancer and causes “minimal damage” when caught early.