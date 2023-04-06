Hugh Jackman reveals he tested negative for skin cancer after undergoing two biopsies

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Jackman opened up about testing negative for skin cancer after undergoing two biopsies.

The 54-year-old actor shared the news on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. This post came days after he shared that he’d been tested for basal cell carcinoma on his nose and urged fans to use sunscreen.

“MY BIOPSIES CAME BACK,” he wrote in his Story. “NEGATIVE!!!”

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is one of the most common forms of skin cancer and “begins in the basal cells”, which is “a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

In his Instagram Story, Jackman expressed his gratitude for his followers, adding: “Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it! And to the media for helping get this very important message out.”

Just like he did in his Instagram post this week, The Greatest Showman star once again encouraged people to keep using sunscreen on a daily basis, regardless of what the weather is outside.

“PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR SUNSCREEN WITH A HIGH LEVEL OF SPF (NO MATTER THE SEASON),” he concluded. “Love. HJ.”

In his Instagram Reel shared on Monday, the Australian actor discussed the two biopsies he had for basal cell carcinoma on his nose and reassured people that the condition was “the least dangerous of” of all skin cancers.

After pointing out the bandage on his nose, Jackman recalled how his doctor “saw little things” that “could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion” which led to the biopsies.

He doubled down on the importance of wearing sunscreen when going outside, especially with the summer season approaching.

(thehughjackman/Instagram)

“If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen,” Jackman said. “It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me… This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It’s coming out now.”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, BCCs “can look like open sores, red patches, pink growths, shiny bumps, scars or growths with slightly elevated, rolled edges and/or a central indentation”. Since these marks grow slowly, BCC is the most “curable” form of skin cancer and causes “minimal damage” when caught early.

BCC most frequently occurs when “DNA damage from exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation” that comes “from the sun or indoor tanning triggers changes in basal cells in the outermost layer of skin (epidermis), resulting in uncontrolled growth”, the foundation notes.

Over the years, Jackman has spoken candidly about his health. He revealed in 2013 that he had his first skin cancer removed after wife Deborra-Lee Furness suggested he get a mole on his nose checked. In 2017, he revealed that he had his sixth skin cancer removed, which was another form of BCC.

The X-Men star shared that he underwent another skin biopsy in 2021 and continued to urge his social media followers to wear sunscreen.