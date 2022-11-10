Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kid Cudi says ‘toxic fans’ are one of the reasons he’s not going to make music anymore

‘(Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes,’ he said in a tweet

Megan Graye
Thursday 10 November 2022 08:51
Comments
Kid Cudi performs in floral dress on SNL

Kid Cudi has claimed that “toxic fans” are one of the reasons he doesn’t want to make music for much longer.

The US artist’s statement was made on Wednesday (9 November), when Cudi removed his music from Soundcloud after a fan had said they preferred the original version.

It started when the fan tweeted saying “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece”, accompanied by a screenshot of his song “love” on Soundcloud.

Cudi then replied to the fan asking if they knew he had released the song officially on his compilation album The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1.

The fan then replied saying that they preferred the Soundcloud edition: “OG version on SoundCloud hits different.”

Recommended

This reaction prompted Cudi to say he was going to remove it from Soundcloud, before going through with his promise.

The decision to remove the music seems to have caused some backlash against Cudi from other fans, whom he has now blamed as one of the reasons why he wants to quit music.

“Anybody switchin up and talkin s*** about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are,” he said.

“[It’s] one of the reason i don’t want to do music anymore,” he said.

“(Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colours.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Ill be happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore,” he added.

“Don’t get it twisted either i’m happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone. I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now.”

Earlier this year, Cudi claimed that he planned to give up music in the near future and pursue other careers.

Recommended

This week he announced that he had one more album to make before completing his record deal, but that he wouldn’t be releasing it in 2023.

“Im doin one more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, one more. Won’t be next year. Keep u posted,” he tweeted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in