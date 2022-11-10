John Lewis Christmas ad: Blink 182’s All the Small Things covered by Michael Geier
Michael Geier originally covered the single in his alter-ego Puddles Pity Party back in 2017
The John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 song will be a cover of the classic Blink 182 song “All The Small Things”.
The cover is by an artist called Michael Geier under the pseudonym: Puddles Pity Party.
The song was originally covered by Geier back in 2017, making the track the first in several years to have not been commissioned by John Lewis.
Geier is an actor, musician and entertainer from Georgia in the US. He is best known under the Puddles Pity Party alter ego, where he performs cover songs as a sad clown.
Puddles first gained attention when a video of him performing a cover of “Royals” by Lorde went viral, with 32 million views to date.
The sad clown also made it to the quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent in season 12 in 2017 but was eliminated shortly after getting an “X” from Simon Cowell.
Geier now almost always performs as Puddles and refers to him in the third person as Puddles remains silent, not engaging in talk or interviews as he is presented as depressed.
The musician originally had a clown-themed band which he formed in 1998. At the time, he simply called himself “Puddles”.
Although the group later broke up, this would become the inspiration for the Pity Party solo project.
