Matt Hancock squeals as he’s covered in maggots during I’m a Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock will be covered in maggots and worms for his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here debut.

The former health minister is due to enter the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh on Wednesday night (9 November).

Viewers have been looking forward to Hancock’s arrival since the ITV series returned over the weekend, with as many as 10 million viewers tuning into the first episode on Sunday (6 November).

A first teaser trailer for tonight’s episode was shown during This Morning, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

Hancock will be taking part in his first Bushtucker trial, ominously called Beastly Burrows.

In a brief clip shown to viewers, the politician can be seen on his hands and knees, wearing a helmet and goggles while he is covered in maggots and all kinds of creepy crawlies.

Hancock recently promised that viewers will see him “warts and all”, adding that he hoped to show audiences “the real me”.

He said that while people may criticise a sitting MP entering a reality series, he believes that “showing that we politicians are normal human beings is actually really important”.

Tensions in the camp are already rising with Boy George growing frustrated with campmate Charlene White, taking issue with White for taking the lead on making dinner.

He said: “It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow.’ You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’”

You can follow along with all the live updates from I’m a Celeb here.