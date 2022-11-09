Jump to content

Liveupdated1667988987

I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live: Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh set to take on next Bushtucker Trial

New series is back where it belongs

Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:16
Comments
Olivia Attwood jumps out of helicopter on I'm a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are wondering where Matt Hancock is.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.

I’m a Celeb was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs: Down Under.

During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Mike Tindall and Jill Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled reactions to their first challenges.

However, early frontrunner Olivia Attwood has sadly dropped out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

The second episode, which aired on Monday (7 November), saw the show’s first Bushtucker trial, which was done by Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood prior to her departure.

Controversy rocked the show in October upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series in a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

1667986207

Matt Hancock promises viewers will see him ‘warts and all’ in tonight’s episode

Matt Hancock says viewers will see him “warts and all” as he prepares to make his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“This experience will be an adventure,” he said.

“When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

“People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias but I’m about to find out,” he added.

Read more:

Matt Hancock promises viewers will see him ‘warts and all’ on I’m a Celebrity

‘When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me,’ he said

Peony Hirwani9 November 2022 09:30
1667948423

Official I’m a Celebrity pictures of Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh released

Your first look at the new campmates in their jungle gear has arrived.

Behold: Seann Walsh...

Seann Walsh in I’m a Celebrity uniform

(ITV)

...and Matt Hancock.

Matt Hancock in I’m a Celebrity uniform

(ITV)
Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 23:00
1667947667

I’m a Celeb... bringing the nation together. Will Hancock manage to win new fans after his stint in the jungle?

We’ll all have to wait and see...

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:47
1667947153

The former health secretary might find himself doing quite a few trials while he’s in the jungle if Twitter’s anything to be believed...

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:39
1667947061

The full I’m a Celeb 2022 line-up, with late arrivals

In case you’re losing track, here is a full rundown on everyone on this year’s I’m a Celebrity – departed and soon-to-join contestants included:

All I’m a Celebrity contestants for 2022 including late arrivals

Who is on this year’s I’m a celeb?

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:37
1667946889

Unsurprisingly, social media is positively BUZZING with reactions to the news of Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh taking on their first trial tomorrow...

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:34
1667946800

And just like that, episode three is done and dusted! With a cliffhanger like that, how can you NOT be back for more tomorrow?

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:33
1667946753

Matt Hancock makes his I’m a Celeb debut

And then, the one we’ve all been waiting for, whether we’d like to admit it or not... Matt Hancock’s got his jungle gear on and is about to head in.

“People will see the human side of the guy behind the podium,” the MP teased in his video clip.

Where is Matt Hancock and is he going on I’m a Celebrity?

Former health secretary’s decision to fly off to the jungle this year has been met with widespread backlash

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:32
1667946628

First look at Seann Walsh in I’m a Celeb teaser

Comedian Seann Walsh is first up.

“I'm up for the best experience of my life, who wouldn't be!” he says in his first clip.

“Over the years, I've read a lot of things about myself and it does hurt,” he continues. “I'd love for it to be a kind of new start, and just maybe change opinions.”

Here’s more about him:

Who is Seann Walsh? I’m a Celebrity 2022 and former Strictly contestant in profile

I’m a Celebrity 2022: Who is Seann Walsh? I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant in profile

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:30
1667946457

Ant and Dec tell campmates that the new arrivals will take on the Bushtucker Trial...

...and confirm the worst-kept secret in TV – it’s Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh!

Nicole Vassell8 November 2022 22:27

